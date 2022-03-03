Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on OII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 1,072,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,184. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 3.11.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

