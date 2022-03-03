Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $580,632.01 and approximately $68,386.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

