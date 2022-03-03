Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 60,894,824 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £13.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Oilex (LON:OEX)
