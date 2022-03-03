Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.27)-($1.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $16.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.20. 135,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

