Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of WM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.17. 70,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

