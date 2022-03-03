Old Port Advisors Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

