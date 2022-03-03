Old Port Advisors Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 265,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.