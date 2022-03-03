Old Port Advisors Has $5.51 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 215,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 176,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

