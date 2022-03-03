Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.84. The stock had a trading volume of 122,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,808. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

