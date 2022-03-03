Old Port Advisors Sells 923 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

