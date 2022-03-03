Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 1,356,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Olympus has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

