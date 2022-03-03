ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 453,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $634.56 million and a P/E ratio of -74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

