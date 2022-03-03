OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.