ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$4.07 EPS.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

