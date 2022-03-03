Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. lifted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $66.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. Onex has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

