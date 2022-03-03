Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $201.96 million and $17.16 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,125,926 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

