OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

