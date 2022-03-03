Open Platform Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,898.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $19,898.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

