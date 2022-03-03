Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

