Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 435,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,150. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

