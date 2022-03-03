Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Organovo by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Organovo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

