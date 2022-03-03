Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
