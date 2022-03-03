Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

