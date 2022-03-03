Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $158.32 million and $3.15 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.83 or 0.06557115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.12 or 0.99996595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 158,785,830 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

