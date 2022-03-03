Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,304. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

