Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Up 1,126.8% in February

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 1,126.8% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,337.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORRAF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Orora has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

