OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KIDS traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

