OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC SRAIF opened at $42.35 on Monday.

Get OTC:SRAIF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for OTC:SRAIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC:SRAIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.