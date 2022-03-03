OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC SRAIF opened at $42.35 on Monday.
