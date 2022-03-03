Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,003 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

