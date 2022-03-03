PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

