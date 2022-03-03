Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Down 1.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 3,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 51,122.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 424,827 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186,404 shares during the period.

