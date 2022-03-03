Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 175,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,601,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

