Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 3%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 10,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.
About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)
Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.
