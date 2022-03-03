PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:PAE remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. PAE has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAE by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 772,978 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $7,225,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,098,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

