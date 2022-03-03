PANTHEON X (XPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $901,637.54

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $901,637.54 and approximately $2,524.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003690 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00034568 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

