PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

