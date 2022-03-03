PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter.
PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
