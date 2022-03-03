Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PRBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,187. Parabellum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.