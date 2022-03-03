Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Paramount Global reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paramount Global.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

