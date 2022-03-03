Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,051 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $73,350.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTK stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

