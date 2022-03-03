Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Parsons worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 15.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

