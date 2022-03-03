Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

PSN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

