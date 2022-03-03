Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30.

