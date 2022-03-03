Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 487.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

