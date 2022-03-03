Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 162,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

