Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 142,537 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.