Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 4,333,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,897. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,674.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.