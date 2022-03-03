Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,043,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 716,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

