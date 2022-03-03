PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Purchases 33,685 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).

PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.16. The company has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

