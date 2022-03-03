PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Purchases 33,685 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).
PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.16. The company has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About PCI-PAL (Get Rating)
