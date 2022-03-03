PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:PCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 18,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,115. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

