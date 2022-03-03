PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 141,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.57. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

