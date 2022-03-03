PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 141,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.57. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.
About PDL Community Bancorp (Get Rating)
PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.
