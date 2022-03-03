Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) Trading Down 10.4%

Peak Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:TNT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 747,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 242,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNT)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

